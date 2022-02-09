Montpelier City Council held its regular meeting on Feb. 2. Bobbi Leonhardt was excused from the meeting. The Council completed the regular business of the meeting.
Mayor Slivinski recommended that Dan Fisher be chosen as the Council President as he has the most experience. The Council approved Fisher to continue as Council President.
Mayor Slivinski has appointed Steve Allred as Chamber of Commerce liaison and a member of the Montpelier Foundation Committee.
Dan Fisher will continue as Council President, liaison for the Bear Lake Regional Commission and the Convention and Visitors Bureau. Shane Johnson will be over the Golf Course, Parks and Rec., and the Arts Council. Bobbi Leonhardt will continue with the Fire Dept. and Irrigation Board. Quin Pope will be over the Oregon Trail Center and the Senior Center. Brady Shultis was assigned to ANH, Beautification, and the Food Bank. The Council approved the assignments.
Tausha Pope requested approval for a Catering Permit on Feb. 18-20 for an off-premise Catering Permit for the Friends of NRA Banquet. The event will be held at the Search and Rescue Building.
The Council held a lengthy discussion with Jared Hope, the Architect for the Downtown Revitalization Project. The main issues discussed were the ground cover for Heritage Park and tree replacement on Washington Street from Eight to Tenth Street. The Council decided, if possible, to use turf as it is durable and helps with handicapped accessibility. The Council agreed planter blocks would be installed for the trees. The Council will work with the City Supervisor to determine how to keep the trees watered.
The Council read the amendment to Ordinance 672, giving the City Supervisor the ability to approve any emergency encroachment in a City-rights of Way during the winter. The Council will read the Ordinance twice more before final approval.
The Council was given copies of the bid to camera the Washington Street sewer line to determine where there may be a possible leak. If possible, this expense will be paid with ARPA funds.
The Mayor told the Council that Nussbaum Auto had completed the land purchase at the industrial park.
The Mayor heard from Council members with any comments or concerns.
Steve Allred had nothing further to add.
Dan Fisher reported on Ryan Roland’s presentation at the Regional Commission meeting. The monitoring barges’ data gathered at the lake can be viewed at the USGS website. Also, information is available At “Bear Lake Watch.” Fisher also reported that the Visitor’s Bureau is still seeing many information requests as the area keeps growing.
Quin Pope reported The Oregon Trail Center continues to look for a Chef or a third party to cater the food events. The City crew and the Oregon Trail Center are fixing the low spots behind the Forest Service office. Water pools there and causes problems. Pope also said most of the tables are sold for the NRA banquet.
Brady Shultis will work with ANH. The Mayor reminded the Council that foster homes for animals are always needed.
Ed Preston, Fire Chief, said that the Department had received a bid to replace the fire station lights with led lights. Rocky Mountain Power will pay $2,000 of the $10,000. The Chief hopes that ARPA funds can cover the rest of the expense.