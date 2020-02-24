Montpelier City Council held its regular council meeting on Feb. 19. After the regular business of the meeting, the council addressed the agenda items.
The only agenda item was the lease agreement’ for Papa’s Chocolates with the city. Doug Woods, City Attorney has reviewed the lease. Woods answered the question if the building may be subleased. Woods felt that yes, the building could be subleased, but that is would be better to do a lease between the sublessor and the city than having Matthews do a sublease. The sublease would keep the council in a position to know what businesses are in the building and not put all the responsibility on Matthews.
If Matthews is doing consignment for a second business, there would not be a need for a sublease.
There were no other agenda items.
The council had the opportunity to express any comments or concerns.
Steve Allred updated the council on the progress of the Montpelier Community Foundation. The Foundation met just before the council meeting. John Cook presented a concept idea for the park on Washington Street. The name Heritage Park has been suggested.
Keisha Burdick, who has agreed to be the Chairman of the beautification committee, presented her ideas.
John Lusk reported on the downtown building inventory. The discussion arose if commercial buildings could be used as a residence. It was felt this could only happen if the business was on the ground floor, and there were living quarters above the shop.
The discussion of Short Term leases arose. Several council members were surprised to learn how many Air B and B locations are in the city. These locations all need a business license and need to be registered with the state.
Allred also gave a Chamber update. The Annual Easter Egg hunt will be Apr. 11 at noon. Eggs will be handed out soon.
Dan Fisher had nothing to report.
Charles Hoarikami was absent.
Shane Johnson reported on the progress of the beautification committee. The committee will be seeking volunteers for the summer projects.
Bobbi Leonhardt reported there is more snow above the reservoir than last year. The irrigation company will start to let water out the spillway. The Mayor asked that notice be posted so the ice fisherman would be aware there may be a space between the ice and the water.
Leonhardt reported that liners for the north ditch are being reviewed to decide which type would work best.
Ted Slivinski reported on the upcoming Girls Monster Jam Basketball Tournament the 13 and 14th of March. So far, only ten teams have signed up. There is also a boys tournament planned on the 20th and 21st.
Chief Roper reported to the council on some of the changes being made in the law. The main issue was around arrests made when law enforcement did not witness the crime. Law enforcement will be able to get a telephonic warrant based on witness’s information. The Chief will keep the council updated.
The Chief also reported on some changes to Mandatory minimum sentencing on certain crimes. Most of them are dealing with illegal drug use.
No further comments were given; the meeting was adjourned.