The Montpelier City Council held it's a regular meeting on Nov. 20. Ted Slivinski and Dru Strange were absent.
After the regular business of the meeting, the meeting moved to the agenda.
The first item on the agenda was Roger Grunig. He had spoken to the council several months ago about the problem that is caused when people feed the deer or other game animals in the city limits. He has worked with Chief Roper on a change to Ordinance 06.083.121.1 Placing food or garbage. This ordinance will make it illegal to place or offer food in a public place or on private property that attracts stray animals, including dogs, cats, raccoons, skunks, and other rodents or vermin or big game animals to protect from disease or other public nuisance.
The violation of this ordinance may result in an infraction. It may also result in a fine up to $1,000.
The council felt that this change was appropriate to help stop the feeding of big game animals and nuisance animals in the city. The ordinance will be forwarded to the City Attorney for review.
The next item was the City Council meetings for Dec. It was decided that the council would hold one meeting in Dec. on the 4th. January meetings will be held on the 2nd and fourth Wednesday in Jan as the first Wednesday is New Year's Day. The Council approved this change.
The next item was the Planning and Zoning recommendation that a permit for the Bear Lake Memorial Manor to build a Portico be approved. This will help make it safer for the residents of the Manor when being loaded or unloaded in a vehicle.
The planning and zoning held a public hearing on this, and there had been no objection. The council approved the recommendation.
The council was then allowed to express any comments or concerns.
Steve Allred reported on the progress of the Montpelier Foundation and that the board would need some new members due to the recent election. He said recommendations would be made at the January meeting. Allred also reported on the Chamber of Commerce's upcoming events and Light Up Main Street on the 6th of Dec.
Dan Fisher reported he had attended the Arts Councils production of "Murder on the Orient Express," and it had been well done. He also stated that one of his customers who had just moved to the area said that they really enjoyed Montpelier, and it was really growing on them each time they visited. Fisher felt this was a comment he wanted to share with the council.
Shane Johnson reported the Arts Council felt the play had been a success. Johnson is hoping to have a beautification committee in place by spring so they could start on some projects. He is hoping to present a chairman by next month.
Bobbi Leonhardt reported that the Oregon Trail Center had canceled their board meeting. There will be a Saddle Strings concert on Dec. 7th with Dinner being available also.
Lisa James reported that sign up forms are out for the upcoming basketball for the K-2 age group.
There were no other comments. The council then went into an executive session to discuss acquiring an interest in real property, which is not owned by a public agency. There was no decision made after the executive session.
The meeting was then adjourned.