Approval of Bills
Councilmember Quin Pope moved to approve and pay bills in the amount of $69,876.95 with $27,415.34 being payroll and $42,461.61 being miscellaneous bills. Councilmember Dan Fisher seconded. The voting was unanimous in the affirmative.
Industrial Park Lease
Devaun Crane and Troy Nielsen were present to discuss leasing a plat of property in the Industrial Park. They attended last meeting and the item was tabled until the next meeting. Superintendent Rick Roberts was present and led the discussion on time concerns for building a road and installing utilities in a timely manner. He reported it would be into the fall before he would be able to get pipe. The water installation would require approximately 900 feet of pipe and the sewer 400 feet of pipe. The approximate cost would be $50,000.00 which would include pipe and hydrants.
The road would also need to bed done and could not be started until next fall, after the scheduled chip sealing on the city roads. The road would coast approximately $250,000.00.
Councilmember Dan Fisher stated that he felt the city should not be open to any leasing until they have the land improved with utilities and a road.
Mayor Ted Slivinski stated that it would be very difficult to commit to a date when the work would be finished.
Councilmember Dan Fisher mentioned that is the city were committed to spending that amount it would need to go through the next budget cycle.
Councilmember Dan Fisher moved to table this item until a further date. Councilmember Quin Pope seconded. The voting was unanimous in the affirmative.
Fire Department Grant Submission
Shannon Holjeson was present to get authorization from the councilmember to submit the following grants for the Montpelier Fire Department:
Bureau of Land Management
Due: June 1st
Reason: Wild land gear
Amount: $5,000.00
Northwest Farm Credit
Due: Anytime
Reason: Fire Blanket-EV car fires
Amount: $2,500.00
ID License Plate Firefighter Fund
Due: June 24th
Reason: Laptops used for training purposes
Amount: $2,000.00
Firehouse Subs
Due: July 7th/ Closes once they reach 600 applications
Reason: New Turnouts
Amount: Up to $25,000.00
Councilmember Shane Johnson moved to authorize the submission of the above-mentioned grants for the Montpelier Fire Department. Councilmember Steve Allred seconded. The voting was unanimous in the affirmative.
Eagle Scout Project
The DeClark family was in attendance to present a project for a senior class project and an Eagle Scout project jointly. They presented a written plan to the Mayor and Councilmembers. The approximate cost of the project would be $15,500.00. The Mayor and Councilmembers have set aside money for the City Parks using the ARPA funds. This project would qualify for using those funds.
Councilmember Shane Johnson moved to approve the project for a Senior Project and for an Eagle Scout project using ARPA funds to finance the project. Councilmember Steve Allred seconded. The voting was unanimous in the affirmative.
Resort Tax
Mayor Ted Slivinski led a discussion on the possibility of a resort tax. Mayor Slivinski read from the Idaho Code, which was provided for all of the councilmembers, the definition of a resort town and what qualifications need to be met.
There was discussion among the councilmembers about the possibility of imposing a hotel/motel tax. Councilmember Quin Pope stated that he felt that if this tax were to be imposed it should be fair and even across the board, including short-term rentals. Councilmember Pope felt that an ordinance dealing with short term rentals should be the first step in equalizing the onset of taxes.
Councilmember Steve Allred stated that the City Attorney designates a resort town. Once the resort town is designated the other taxes can come in to play.
The money received from this tax is regulated by a committee. All agreed that this tax money should be very guarded and guided.
Mayor Ted Slivinski reported the King’s building has been purchased by Brandon and Micah Kapener but as of yet, have no set plans.
Steve Allred
Councilmember Steve Allred reported an architecture meeting will be held tomorrow, finalizing the General Contractor goal.
The Montpelier Community Foundation has received an $8,000.00 grant for landscaping at Heritage Park. The grant was received from the IFFT Foundation.
Councilmember Steve Allred reported that Bear Lake Memorial Hospital is looking at donating $10,000.00 for the stage and cover, which will give them a naming opportunity.
Hillary Lund has asked to be released as the treasurer for Montpelier Community Foundation. Councilmember Allred will bring names to the City Council at the next meeting.
Quin Pope
Councilmember Quin Pope reported that representatives from the Senior Center will be attending the County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday. They plan on discussing the county’s plan on Emergency Preparedness and also consolidating the food banks.
Mayor Ted Slivinski adjourned until the next regularly scheduled meeting.