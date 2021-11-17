Montpelier City Council held its regular meeting on Nov 3. All members except Bobbi Leonhardt were present. The Council completed the normal business of the meeting.
The Mayor announced they would not be able to canvass the election results until the next meeting as this item was not on the agenda.
The Council addressed the request from Ryan Brock. He is building a home in an area that is not serviced by the city sewer. He is requesting a waiver so he can obtain the permit from the State for a sewer tank. Rick Roberts, the City Maintenance supervisor, confirmed that sewer was not available at the identified location. The Council approved the request for a waiver.
The Council reviewed sewer and water connection fees. Currently, fees are $1500 for sewer and $2000 for water. The cost of installing a sewer connection has risen, and now, the fees don’t cover the cost to the City. After a brief discussion, the Council moved to raise the price of sewer connections to $2000 from $1500 and water to $2500 from $2000, with the cost being double if in the impact area.
The Facility plan item was tabled until the Dec meeting. The plan needs to be updated every ten years. It is time to update this plan. There is some more information required to decide how to proceed.
The Council moved to cancel the Dec 15 meeting due to the Holidays but allowed the regular bills to be paid.
The Montpelier Community Foundation requested to waive the cost of sewer hook-up for the Centre Theater. Currently, Studebakers and the Theatre are on the same hook-up. The line has needed to be flushed every six months as it plugs and backs up. The line is going to be split so each entity will cover its costs. The City holds an easement across the Bienz property next to the Theatre. The City has the right to cross the land with a sewer pipe where the Foundation could not. The Board approved the hook-up with Steve Allred and Shane Johnson abstaining from the vote due to a possible conflict of interest.
The Mayor then polled the Council for any comments or concerns.
Steve Allred had the Chamber report on the plans for the Santa visit and light Celebration. Santa will arrive on Nov 26, right after the free showing of the Grinch at 1:00 p.m. Santa will arrive at the Chamber Building at 3 p.m. The City Christmas tree will be turned on at dusk as a kick-off for the Christmas Season.
The Foundation is still working on finalizing the prices for the pavers that will be available to purchase and have engraved. According to the engineers, Allred also said the turf at Heritage Park would be cost-prohibitive.
Dan Fisher reported on the Regional Commission meeting. The visitation to Bear Lake was the highest ever this year. The Parks continue to struggle with staffing issues. There are still plans for Camp Lifton Beach, but it won’t be built for several years.
Shane Johnson reported on the ‘Clue” presentation.
The Council held a brief discussion on what they felt could pay for with the ARPA funds.
The Mayor congratulated Ted Slivinski on winning the Mayor election. The Council adjourned the meeting.