Montpelier City Council held a special budget meeting on July 28. Dan Fisher and Shane Johnson were not in attendance. The Council members concluded the business of the Special Budget Meeting.
The Council members examined the Proposed Budget for October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022. The Proposed Budget consisted of a 3 percent Property Tax increase in the budget and a 2.5 percent cost of living increase in salaries which the Council members approved for publication. The Council will hold A separate Public Hearing to open the Budget on August 18. The following items will need to be added to the budget. The Council approved publishing the necessary notice for this hearing.
Before the Public Hearing scheduled for August 18 at 7:30 pm at City Hall in Montpelier, the News-Examiner will publish the budget. Citizens need to present all written or verbal remarks to the City Hall Office before August 18, 2021. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. A detailed copy of the proposed city budget is available during regular business hours of 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday at City Hall.
The funds to be added to the budget are as follows:
Christmas Lights $18,846.00, Parks and Rec Diamond Dust 25,500.00, Overpass Lights 8,350.00, Streets 30,000.00, Generator and Fuel Tank 17,657.00, Install Electricity for Pumps 5,371.00, CARES Act Funds 86,800.00,Transportation Grant 30,000.00, Building Removal/Land prep 40,000.00, Land for City Hall 10,000.00, Bienz Easement 7,500.00.
According to the budget proposed by the Council, Funds will be distributed into six general funds. The City Council has approved these amounts.
