Approval of Bills
Councilmember Quin Pope moved to approve and pay bills in the amount of $119,407.09 with $26,631.68 being payroll and $92,775.41 miscellaneous bills. Councilmember Bobbi Leonhardt seconded. The voting was unanimous in the affirmative.
Montpelier Community Foundation Board Member
Councilmember Steve Allred presented the name of Tracey Lawley to be appointed to the board of the Montpelier Community Foundation.
Councilmember Bobbi Leonhardt moved to support the appointment of Tracey Lawley to the Montpelier Community Foundation Board. Councilmember Brady Shultis seconded. The voting was unanimous in the affirmative.
Fire Department Mutual Aid Agreement
Fire Chief Ed Preston was present to ask the councilmembers to authorize him to sign the Mutual Aid Agreement with the BLM and the Forest Service. This agreement is an annual agreement between the three entities and is beneficial to the Montpelier Fire Department.
Councilmember Steve Allred moved to authorize Fire Chief Ed Preston to sign the Mutual Aid Agreement with the BLM and the Forest Service. Councilmember Bobbi Leonhardt seconded. The voting was unanimous in the affirmative.
Letter of Support – EMS grant application
Shannon Holjeson was present to ask the Mayor and Councilmembers to sign a letter of support for an EMS grant application. The grant is awarded by the Idaho Health and Welfare and can provide rescue and extrication equipment and this year they are applying for the purpose of buying rescue equipment and extrication equipment.
Councilmember Bobbi Leonhardt moved to authorize Mayor Ted Slivinski to sign a letter of support for an EMS grant application. Councilmember Steve Allred seconded. The voting was unanimous in the affirmative.
Steve Allred
Councilmember Steve Allred reported that the Montpelier Community Foundation had there meeting tonight just before council meeting. The 2nd installment for the murals was passed. The foundation will have special t shirts made for a fundraiser. The architects have not heard from the potential General Manager, so a decision has not been made yet.
The Chamber of Commerce met yesterday, and businesses are struggling to find employees.
Quin Pope
Councilmember Quin Pope reported that the county is forming a committee to consolidate the food banks.
The Muley Fanatic Banquet is scheduled for this Saturday.
Brady Shultis
Councilmember Brady Shultis reported the Beautification Committee is waiting on the block grant decisions before they make a plan.
Mayor Ted Slivinski adjourned until the next regularly scheduled meeting.