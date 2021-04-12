Montpelier City Council held its regular meeting on April 7. Ted Slivinski and Quinn Pope were not present. The Mayor stated that Leland Keate’s Machine Shop’s agenda item was canceled as he has found a building for his business.
The Council completed the regular meeting business.
The Mayor stated that the Budget Public Hearing date needs to be set. It is usually the second meeting in August. The motion was made and approved to set August 18 as the date for the Public Hearing.
The Council then heard from Wayne Davidson. The City needs to adopt the current Idaho Building code. There have been some changes to the code, but not many. Davidson reviewed the changes with the Council. The Council then read Ordinance 668. The Council will need to read this two more times as the reading was not waived in the Ordinance. It will be denied or passed at the first May Council meeting.
The Mayor then polled the Council for any comments or concerns.
Steve Allred updated the Council on the Idaho Commerce Block Grant. The Mayor will do a presentation to the Grant Committee on May 22. It is hoped the results will follow shortly afterward. There are several more grants the City may be awarded if the Commerce Grant is approved.
Dan Fisher reported that the Regional Commission canceled their last meeting. He commented on the growth currently happening in Garden City and expects more people will also visit Montpelier.
Shane Johnson reported that the Music Man production is planned for several dates in June to be held in the Middle School auditorium. He said the Beautification Committee is meeting and will soon be planning activities.
Bobbi Leonhardt says anyone who wishes to support ANH would be appreciated. They are always in need of additional funds.
The Mayor reported that Scott Hymas would be graduating from a virtual graduation from Post on April 16 at 10 a.m. The graduation will be live-streamed to the City Hall for anyone wishing to attend.
Casey Humphreys addressed the Council regarding the need for the Allinger Park ball diamonds and fields and outfields to be reworked. The fields will be redone with dirt called Diamond Dust. It will cost approximately $10,000 per diamond. The Allinger fund will help with the cost. Humphreys wanted to know if the City wants to order dirt to improve any of the Wells C. Stock Park or Adams Park fields. They could both use some improvements. The Mayor said the funds would need to come from Parks and Rec unless the City Maintenance Fund has extra money. Humphreys asked if the City crew could provide some labor for this improvement project. There has been a citizen that will also donate time and possibly equipment to the project.
A citizen also addressed the Council and commented that several citizens were requesting a retail business such as Big Lots or a small Walmart-type store. The Mayor discussed the fact that many of the chain stores require a minimum number of sales on a daily business before they will place a store in a community. Our community
does not have the required number of residents to be able to sustain the amount of business required. The Mayor has talked to several different chains. There is also either no appropriate building or land to meet their requirements. He will continue to work to add more business here without harming the existing companies.
There were no further comments, and the Council moved to adjourn the meeting.