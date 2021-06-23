Montpelier City Council held its regular meeting on June 16. All members except Dan Fisher were present. The Council conducted the regular business of the meeting.
The Council then moved to enter a Public Hearing. The hearing was to vacate property that had accidentally been put into an easement of the Price property many years ago. There was a triangle-shaped piece that was not part of the roadway easement.
No one commented at the hearing. The hearing was closed. The Council then read Ordinance 669 to vacate the land. The Council moved to accept the ordinance.
The Council then heard from Rick Roberts who had information about a dump truck with a sander and a dump bed offered as State Surplus. Roberts requested the Council’s approval to purchase the truck. The Council approved the purchase.
The next agenda item was the Bear Lake Land Swap between the City and the County. The City is swapping the Bear Lake Memorial Mental Health building, located next to City Hall, for City-owned property located at the North East corner of the Fairground property. The Council approved the Mayor signing the necessary paperwork from the City for the County to complete this transaction.
The next item was Alex Carr who requested to have the City possibly vacate the City-owned property at the end of Moore Drive that borders the alleyway between 8th Street and 7th Street North on the 300 N block. Carr presented his plan and asked what was needed next. After reviewing the situation, Carr was requested to meet with all the owners to decide how to divide the property best if it is vacated. Carr agreed to do so.
Scott Jessen then addressed the Council with his concerns about the four-way stop sign at N 5th and Clay Street. Jessen is requesting the four-way stop be removed. He stated that when trucks stop there and then start again, it is a significant noise problem. He did not see an issue that resulted in the sign being installed in the first place. The Mayor explained that people would approach on 5th, then slow and turn onto Clay or just continue on 5th Street when there were just yield signs. Several smaller children from the grade school would cross the street there and, because of their height, not be seen by the drivers. The small children crossing without being seen resulted in several near-miss accidents. The Mayor told Jessen he was not in favor of removing the signs. The Council agreed with the Mayor. Jessen was not in favor of their decision, so he thanked them and left the meeting.
Shannon Holjeson told the Council she had prepared a grant for $15,000 from the USDA for the Heritage Park. The City can meet its share from projects such as the City Hall Parking lot. It will not cost the City any additional funds to receive the grant. The Council approved the application to be submitted.
Robert Matthews appeared and was given a contract for his cabin lease at the Wells C. Stock Park. He accepted the contract and the Council waived the requirement for Matthews to get fire insurance on the building as he is unable to as he is not the owner. Matthews also asked if he could place signage on the pump shack across the parking lot from the cabin. Rick Roberts will review the request and see if the placement of a sign on the pump shed will be any more visible than the cabin.
The Mayor then heard from the Council with any comments or concerns.
Steve Allred told the Council the scoping meeting for the downtown project had been held, and the engineers need more information. The results of the meeting should be complete by August 1. Bids for the project would probably be let in January or February with the work completed in the Spring. The brick pavers fundraiser is being put together and will soon be announced. Rick Roberts said the overpass street light parts had been ordered and installed as quickly as they arrive.
Shane Johnson said the beautification committee should plant flowers in the planters this coming Saturday.
The only other comment was from Ted Slivinski reminding the Council the Ball Tournament would start the next day.
There were no other comments so the Council moved to adjourn the meeting.