Montpelier City Council held it’s regular meeting on Sept. 4, 2019. Mayor Jared Sharp, Ted Slivinski and Dru Strange were absent. Dan Fisher conducted the meeting. After the regular business of the meeting , the council moved to agenda items. an
Robert Matthews, Cabin rental was tabled as Matthews was not at the meeting.
The next item was the copy machine contract. The current machine is no longer on contract but a monthly maintenance fee is paid. The city could have an updated machine that would be on a lease for less than the current maintenance fee is. After pro and con discussion the council approved the new copy machine and lease.
The next item was the crosswalk on 5th and Washington. If had originally been felt that this could be done for little expense to the city. The only cost was thought to be paint. Rick Roberts did some additional investigation and found the paint to cost $600 a year but it would need to be replaced every year. The reflective decals are about $2,400 but last for five to six years. It was decided to resend the approval and to do a more comprehensive look at this project.
The council was then polled for comments or concerns
Steve Allred reported on the progress of the Montpelier Foundation. The next meeting will be on Oct. 16.
Dan Fisher asked the progress of the Pickelball court. The plan is for the tiles to be laid the next day. Fisher reporter on the Regional Commission and the growth of tourism this year.
Johnson reported that the beautification committee is attempting to get up an running. He was asked if the Art council has any plans for another play. He thought the were planning something this winter or early spring.
Bobbi Leonhardt had nothing to report but commented on the several people who were pleased with the M. Roberts reported it had a small short but that was repaired and it is working fine again.
Slivinski was not present but Lisa James from the Parks and Rec. reported on the upcoming Soccer, Volley Ball and football. Currently they have about 90 kids signed up to play. There were some parents so were concerned about no games for the 4 & 5 grades but James explained there is no one for them to play as Soda plays earlier in the year now. James is hoping to find some more players so they can provide the sport for that age group.
The Lund brothers and Lisa Lund, Chris’s wife came to council meeting. They are willing to help with city projects. James said she always needs coaches and would love the help. The Lunds were thanked for coming and their offer to help. They will be contacted when the foundation gets some projects in place.
The meeting was adjourned.