Montpelier City Council held it's regular meeting on May 6, 2020. The meeting was held by conference call.
All members were in attendance.
After the regular business of the meeting, the council heard from Emma Morton, from SICOG, with information about the possibility of the City obtaining a community block grant to improve our downtown area. The downtown area had become so run down; it is considered to have buildings that are identified as slum and blight areas. The collapse of one of the more significant buildings this last winter contributed to this problem.
The City is also looking at improving the Lion's Club Park and renaming it the Heritage Park. Plans are being prepared on how it possibly could look if the funds are made available.
The improvements that have been made in the new city hall building also helps to improve our downtown area.
Because this grant would be very specific, SICOG will write the grant for the City, but they will need a contact person here in the City to locate information and data for them.
Councilmember Steve Allred will be the initial contact person for the grant. If work can start on the grant right away, the grant could be ready to submit this year by November.
Emma will be sending the City a handout that outlines the main points of the grant.
The next item on the agenda was to decide when to hold the Open House for the citizens to be able to see the new City Hall. The council agreed that the open house would be Thursday, June 4, from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
The council will be available to answer questions about the new City Hall.
The Mayor clarified the cost of the new city hall. The initial price was $300,000, but Wells Fargo gave the City a $150,000 donation and the City put $200,000 into the building. The total cost to the City was $300,000.
The council was then heard with any comments or concerns they might have.
Steve Allred talked about the Montpelier Foundation. The Foundation has Tee shirts that a person can get for 20 hours of service or for $20. Anyone interested in the shirts, please contact a Foundation member. Allred also talked about the new Business fund rebound program. The program will help with funds up to $10,000. The deadline was May 15.
Dan Fisher reported on the Regional Commission meeting that was held on Zoom. The meeting was short, as it could only last for 40 minutes. Idaho was able to support the Commission, so Utah also did, and for the time being, the Commission will be able to continue. There has been some river restoration project completed in the area.
Charles Horikamia state the Oregon Trail Center board has not met during the Quarantine. The Senior Center will start to open up in June if things can open as planned. They will continue to serve meals to pick up or be delivered until then.
Shane Johnson reported that the Foundation was able to approve $1,500 for a beautification project this year. They were hoping to plant barrels on May 15 but will need to reschedule as groups can't meet yet by then. The Beautification Committee is also planning a cleanup day. They will have a dumpster available for those unable to go to the landfill. They will be asking citizens to clean their yards a business, and if your yard does not clean help someone else.
Bobb Leonheart reported that when the City would like, Mike and Tammy Leonhardt would come and talk with the City about Short Term rentals.
Ted Slivinski reported that youth activities could start in Stage 1. The City will not be able to hold Tournaments until at least July due to Coronavirus, and the ASA will not allow and tournaments until then.
Lisa James reported that Tee-ball and coach pitch would most likely happen in July. There will not be City leagues baseball or Softball this year. They will try to have some games between the High School aged teams but limit it to just the Bear Lake, Preston, Marsh Valley, and Soda schools. This will give the kids a chance to put on their uniforms and play a few games.
The nay able to do some tournaments in July but will have to see how things go. If they can hold games, they will sell drinks and candy bars.
Parks and Recs will know more when they see how the rebound moves along.
The Mayor reported on how businesses can reopen and what regulations may be stopping some businesses from opening at this time. He is hoping we can all get back to normal life sooner than later. Both the Mayor and Commissioner Rasmussen have talked to the Governor on why Bear Lake has the same restrictions when no cases have been reported here. The Governor's office said the reopening must be done as a state, not as individual counties.
Nothing else was discussed, and the meeting was adjourned.