The upcoming 2021 Christmas season just got a whole lot more jolly at the Montpelier City Council meeting held on Wednesday, February 3.
City superintendent Rick Martin made a presentation to replace antiquated city holiday decorations. Gone will be many of the decorations with tinsel that do not weather well from year to year. In will be 15 new LED snowflakes that are pole mounted and 4 new LED silhouettes that cross the road featuring various seasonal messages. Due to the post-holiday timing of these purchases, the vender Northern Lights has discounted the decorations up to 35%.
The Montpelier City council approved up to $15,500 from the street budget and the Montpelier Community Foundation presented a check for an additional $2,500 to cover the almost $18,000 purchase.
The Foundation decoration funds were received through a $1,000 donation from Rocky Mountain Power with an additional $1,500 coming from local donations dropped off at city hall and through a recent Facebook donation campaign. Foundation committee chair Derek Rider and foundation vice president Shane Johnson presented Rick Martin the check during council meeting.
The foundation is considering another Facebook holiday decoration campaign towards the end of the summer to raise funds to decorate the new Heritage Park. Funding for the park hinges on being awarded an $500,000 Idaho Department of Commerce economic development block grant for renovations in the downtown business district. The city will learn if it will receive the block grant sometime by the end of February.