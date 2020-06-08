Montpelier held a public open house from 4:30 pm — 6:30 pm to tour the completed city hall, located in the old Wells Fargo building. The Mayor wants to thanks all the Department heads and crews for the many hours of hard work put in to help with the remodel of the building. The City would not be able to have such a beautiful City Hall if it had not been for them.
On further City business, the Montpelier City Council held it’s regular meeting on June 3, 2020. Steve Allred was absent, and Charles Horikami has resigned from the Council.
After the regular business of the meeting, the Council heard from Kevin Young with Sunrise Engineering. Kevin had reported to the Council previously that there was a problem with the discharge permit. The State was looking at the discharge being ongoing, and the City only discharges over 61 days, The situation was resolved, and the City was now in compliance with the discharge. The discharge from the sewer ponds into the river is usually done in May and June. This year the pond was full in April, and discharge took place in April and May. Young reported that about a million gallons of water is going into the pond that they are not sure from where it is coming.
When the last sewer project was done, there were some places where storm drains were emptying into the city sewer system. The storm drains should all be sump drains and not going into the sewer system.
There may be some areas where this is still happening. Further investigation will take place using various methods to find where the extra water is coming from. Some point the City would like to build a new sewer lagoon, but they have to find an adequate place for this.
The next item addressed on the agenda was the fire department. Ed Preston and Nic Higgins addressed the Council. Ed explained to the Council the problem that the fire department currently has with the compressed air system. This is the system that is used to fill the SCBA tanks used during a fire. Earlier this year, the compress broke down, it was repaired, but before it is put back in service, it broke again. The compressor is over 30 years old, and parts are difficult, if not impossible, to find. The fire department needs to replace the compressor. They have submitted a grant to Union Pacific for $25,000, and the compressor will cost between 45,000 and 60,000. The Department will have to match half of the cost. Preston asks is the City would be able to help with this. The Department has some money in savings but not the total cost.
The grant that was applied for has never been awarded to Montpelier City in the past, so there is no guarantee that the City will get the grant.
The Department has also just recently found a truck that could be used to help fill the scuba tanks. The truck is used but still in good condition. The cost would be $25,000.
The Council discussed the pros and cons of waiting until September to see if the grant is awarded or going ahead and purchasing the system now.
The county has helped the city fill tanks for the time being, but it takes several hours to fill all of the tanks if there was a significant fire. The City has some storage tanks for the air and has about 7000 gals in storage. The reserve tanks will fill the SCBA tanks almost twice.
The Council approved purchasing the tanks and opening the budget to approve the purchase if needed. There were several different options to be looked at.
Ted Slivinski has a contact that may be able to help with this situation. Slivinski will get the contact information to the Fire Department.
The next agenda item was the preliminary budget review and opening the budget. Several grants need to be accepted and money to approve that paid for the remodel of the City Hall, Stop Grants, and possibly the Fire Department purchase.
The budget hearing will be in August. The opening of the budget will be in July. The City would like to be able to have just one public hearing to take care of both issues.
The Mayor reviewed several of the budget issues. He reported to the Council that he would like to see all city employees get a 3% raise except the Police Department. The Police Department’s wages have been much lower than any community around us. Currently, we only have the Chief and two patrol officers. One of the primary reasons no new officers will apply here is the wage is so low that they can not afford to live here.
Wages are much lower, but the cost of living is as high as in other areas. The Mayor wants to raise the starting wages $4000 a year. The increase will also make it necessary to raise the current employee’s pay also. There is adequate money in the cities budget to do this. The City will not be able to save as much money as in years past. The Chief thanked the Mayor for this change as it will help strengthen the cities ability to find enough good officers to protect the City. The Mayor said the city need to buy a new mower the one that is being used now is sharded with the county. This is the mower also to mow Allinger Park. It has to be worked on often as the county is also using it on the fairground Parking and there is a lot of dust.
Ted Slivinski said he had some information on refurbished mowers that he uses for Bear Lake West golf course that would work well. He will be in touch with Rick Roberts on this matter.
The block grant discussion was tabled as Steve Allred was not present.
The Mayor had talked with the DOT, and the City can get a permit to do a Fourth of July parade but will need to have enough room for social distancing. The Mayor felt it would be better to change the parade route to North Fifth street from Boise to Clay and then go down Clay street to 8th. The parade would turn around at 8th and return on the same route to Boise street. Line up will be on Boise. The reason the Mayor felt strongly about the parade is he feels the community needs to be able to celebrate the Fourth. He is not trying to compete with Paris, and this will be a one-time event. Lisa James agreed to be in charge of the parade and accept registrations for parade entries. The registration will allow her to do some planning before the parade as to the lineup. No candy will be thrown for safety reasons. The registration form will be available at city hall and on the city website. The parade will be held at 11:00 am.
The Mayor then heard comments or concerns from the Council.
Dan Fisher reported on the Regional commission meeting. He said that work would not be done at the Utah Marina until next year. Utah has almost finished the bike path from Ideal Beach to the free beach. The area is trying to obtain another grant to be able to go around the rest of the lake on the Utah side that is not completed. Fisher hopes Idaho will do something similar.
Shane Johnson reported that the city clean up had 30 people attend. They were able to plant flower boxes and get those out. Businesses were contacted to help care for the flowers. There will be ongoing projects to improve the City. 13 new trees were planted at the golf course this year also. A big thanks to Bear Lake Dumpster to the dumpster they provided for the cleanup.
Bobbi Leonhardt reported that the water district had not held a meeting yet, but the water is coming over the spillway at the Reservoir. The liner has been installed in the North Ditch, and the city crew was able to help with the installation.
It was also reported to the Council that Camp Hunt and Camp Bartlet will not be used by the scouts this year but is available for groups of families to rent.
Ted Slivinki reported that the T-ball sign up is closed, and they are having a proper interest in the tournaments being planned for the summer. Only one game will be played at a time. There will be no handshaking, and the umps will not handle the bats. There will be time between each game to clear the field before the next group takes the field.
Slivinski thanked James for the exceptional job she has done with questions and concerns on social media and phone calls about the games.