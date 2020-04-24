Montpelier City Council held it's meeting on Apr. 22. The meeting was changed due to the Coronavirus. The meeting was held by conference call.
Charles Horikami was not present.
After the regular business of the meeting, it was reported that Governor Little had told the Mayors of the state that there would most likely be a decrease in sales tax revenue and this will impact next year's budgets. The governor is asking for a 5% holdback and trying to access the Rainyday funds.
The council approved to hold their budget hearing on Jul. 15 and the public hearing on the budget on Aug. 19.
The Mayor then read the Proclamation for Child Abuse Month and ask the council to approve this being adopted by the City. The proclamation was adopted (see proclamation following this article).
The Mayor informed the council that on Monday, Apr. 27, the City Network will be moved to the City Hall west, and this may make it difficult to call the City office that day. All of the phones for City Hall are voice over.
The staff will be moving into their new offices next week. When it is possible to allow the public to enter the City Hall safely, an open house will be scheduled.
The council had an opportunity to voice any comments or concerns.
Steve Allred reported that he has been working with Gary Price, the sculpture, to do a bust of Butch Cassidy for the Heritage Park. John Cook is working on the drawings for the paintings so that grants can be obtained to help with the costs. SEICAA is a possible source for a grant to help update the look of our downtown area.
Emily from this agency will be attending the first council meeting in May. The question was asked if the City would have to go through the bid process to work on the park. The process is being further assessed.
Steve has also been in contact with ANH, and they have found homes for several cats.
Dan Fisher reported that the Regional Commission would be holding a meeting this month. He will report at the next council meeting.
Bobbi Leonhardt reported that the liner for the irrigation ditch has been ordered and should arrive soon. There are supposed to be two men to help install this. If possible, the city crew would be helpful also.
Rick Roberts felt they could help if there was no emergency that they would be working on.
Ted Slivinski asked if a baseball tournament should be planned if the current situation is relaxed enough to allow this safely. The question on how to form an all-star team when there was no season was asked. The decision was made that there can be tryouts to make the team.
Ted also asked the status of the Strong building. The Mayor reported that the asbestos removal was being bid. There is also some local bids and some out of the area to bring down and remove the building. As soon as the owner can travel to the area again, the project will begin. The street will need to be closed when this takes place.
There were no further comments, and the meeting adjourned.