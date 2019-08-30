As the Montpelier Community Foundation continues to ramp up to full operations, the board of directors recently announced the donation of $2,000 from Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. The contribution will help drive the foundation’s economic development efforts in Montpelier.
This financial commitment from the hospital’s board of directors was granted in part as a challenge match to a similar commitment from the City of Montpelier in their new budget beginning October 1.
“The hospital’s goals are aligned with the plans of the Montpelier Community Foundation in being involved in the community by pursuing positive benefits and a bright future for Montpelier,“ said hospital board chair Cordell Passey after the presentation.
The foundation has its first meeting on Wednesday, August 28 where officers will be elected and initial priorities discussed.
For more information on the foundation and its activities, please visit www.Facebook/MontpelierCommunityFoundation.