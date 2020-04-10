The Montpelier City Council held it's regular meeting by phone due to COVID-19 outbreak. All council members were in attendance.
After the regular business of the meeting, the next item discussed was the second council meeting in April.
The question that came up was asking if they should hold the second meeting. The meeting will be postponed until the 22nd as the current Stay At Home order is scheduled to expire on the 15th. Mayor Sharp would like the council to be able as a whole to tour the new City Hall. If they still are not allowed to meet, the second council meeting may be canceled.
The Mayor then presented the council with a copy of the Mayor's Emergency Declaration and the Council's Declaration. Both were read and approved. Both Declarations were published in The News-Examiner.
The council then was polled for comments or concerns.
Steve Allred reported on the Cares Act and the fact that it is changing almost hourly but was expected to have the final details released on Friday the 3rd. Allred explained the programs as he understood them. There is help for Small businesses that have been impacted at this time.
Dan Fisher reported the Regional Commission has not met in the last month. Fisher is making arrangements to have Tammy and Mike Leondardt come to speak with the council about how Garden City manages Short Term rental properties. It was asked that Rex Payne, county commissioner, also be invited. The meeting will be arranged as soon as public meetings are allowed again.
Charles Horikami asked that if any business is open, please remember to support them any way you can. Please remember to tip well for your to-go orders.
Bobbi Leonhardt asked if the fire department was able to get the parts to repair their air tank equipment. The water board postponed its meeting. The question was asked if the liner on the North ditch had been installed. The weather has been a factor in getting the job completed.
Ted Slivinski reported that currently, all Parks and Rec activities are on hold, but he sees lots of people out walking.
There were no further comments, so the meeting was adjourned