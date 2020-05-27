Montpelier City Council held its first council meeting in the new City Hall. Any non-council participants were asked to attend by conference call.
After the regular business of the meeting, the Council heard from Steve Allred regarding the opportunity the City has to get an Economic Block Grant from the Department of Commerce to obtain a $500,000 grant. The grant would be to improve the infrastructure of Montpelier’s downtown area.
Emma Morton with SIECOG joined by phone to answer questions about the grant.
The Council talked about different options that could be looked at for the this due to the amount that has been spent by the City in the last year; this can be a match for the grant. The Council is going forward to look at this and decide what is best for the City.
The Council was told that the Rotary would like to go forth with the fireworks as this can be done safely with social distancing. They will not be holding the Chuck Wagon Breakfast as they can’t maintain the social distancing and the sanitation standards that will most likely be in effect at that time. They also plan on having the Rotary Club Car Show on July 25 at the Wells C. Stock Park.
The Council discussed what other events might be possible as Paris City has canceled all of its Fourth of July events. The next meeting will decide more.
The Council then gave their comments or concerns.
Steve Allred reported on the Foundation progress. Things have slowed down during the shutdown, but the Montpelier Foundation now has tee-shirts which can be obtained for a $20 donation or volunteering for 20 hrs.
The Beautification Committee, headed by Keisha Burdick, is planning a community clean-up on the May 29. Citizens are being asked to clean up their businesses and homes on this date. If your home or business does not need any clean up, then you are urged to help someone else with their project.
Dan Fisher reported that the Regional Commission would meet next week. Fisher also asked if there was any power to the batting cages in the park. Rick Roberts, City Superintendent, thought there was. He will check on this and let Fisher know.
Charles Horikami announced that he has taken another job and will be leaving the area. He presented a resignation letter effective May 31. He said that none of the committees he is over have met lately.
Shane Johnson reported that the Arts Foundation has postponed the “Music Man” play but that they are still planning on doing it next year. They may try to do the play “Clue” this fall.
Johnson talked a little more about the Beautification Committee and their plans for the summer.
Bobbi Leonhardt reported that there had been no meetings so far. The ditch liner has been installed in the North ditch. It is hoped this solves the problem they had in the past.
Ted Slivinski reported on the Parks and Rec. The forms are out for Tee-ball and Coach pitch. You can obtain them on the Facebook page or at the City Hall. They need to be turned in by June 1. The games and practices will start around July 1.
There are still plans to hold a high school baseball tournament in June. This tournament will be by invitation only.
In July, there are plans for two tournaments. No team that has an outbreak in their area will be allowed to come. These are planned for July 16-18 and July 23-25. There will be no food served at the games this year; just pop, water, and candy bars.
Practices can’t start by the City until after June, but some parents have been working with some teams to practice even if they can’t play games yet.
The Council was encouraged to be at City Hall on Thursday, June 4, when an open house for the new City Hall will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
No further comments were made, and the meeting was adjourned.