Montpelier City Council meeting had a full house in attendance. Bobbi Leonhardt and Dan Fisher were not in attendance.
Eulalie Langford addressed her concerns that children are not allowed to use Jefferson Hill as a sleigh riding hill any longer. Langford said that this had been the sleigh riding hill for 100 years, and now this wasn’t allowed. Langford listed why she felt that Montpelier City should let the hill be open to the public.
Marc Jacobs then addressed the Council. He has lived next to Jefferson hill since 1988. There were not many problems in the early years, but as time went on, more and more problems started to occur. Jacobs brought a sign he made in 2002 that took a slightly humorous approach to the public to be respectful of private property and not participate in dangerous activities on the hill.
People have taken his picnic table out of his yard and used it to grind with snowboards. His driveway was often blocked, preventing him from accessing his driveway or leaving his home. His vehicle was backed into with no one contacting him about the damage. There is a stop sign that summer and winter often ignored. He has concerns that a child may be injured or even killed.
Kirk Pugmire was also present to address the Council. Pugmire has lived by the hill since 1983. He spoke of ordinance 574 prohibiting accessing the hill when snow-covered or icy. The Ordinance applies to persons or vehicles. Pugmire listed several incidents of property damage at his home from sleigh riding activities.
He has seen people be injured, from a broken back to broken arms and legs.
In all of the years, only one person has come forward and offered to pay for any damages. He did not want to see the hill closed, but nothing has worked to stop the injuries or damages. Several times this issue has been addressed. He would like to see a sledding hill available put in has to be on public property and not put private property at risk. The lack of respect shown for others’ property has decreased to an alarming level in the years Pugmire has lived next to the hill.
The Council listened to all those concerned and moved to keep the Ordinance in place. The Mayor asked that better signage be placed at the hill.
The majority of those in attendance supported Steve Higgins, retiring after 25 years as the Chief of Montpelier City Fire Department. Higgins had been involved with the Fire Department for more than 35 years. The Fire Department showed a video in Higgins honor. You can find the video on the Montpelier City Fire and Rescue Facebook page.
The Council approved Ed Preston as the New fire Chief. Higgins gave his support to Preston, taking on leadership of the dept. Mayor Ted Slivinski and past Mayor Jared Sharp presented Higgins with a plaque thanking him for his service.
The last item was an update of the Heritage Park. The final plans should be out in early February, and then bids will be let for the different projects. Costs in several areas are still high, which may impact the project’s cost. Allred also talked about the difficulty in providing water for any new trees installed. The old lines are currently not serviceable.
The Mayor then heard any comments or concerns from the Council members.
Steve Allred reported on the fundraisers that the Montpelier Foundation is doing to raise funds for the parts of the Park that the grant will not cover.
A former Bear Laker will provide up to a $5000 match for any pavers purchased for the Park. There will be more to come on this. in the next few weeks.
Quin Pope reported that the Senior Center Board had been reorganized with Richard Yeoman as the Chair, Vanessa Longfellow Vice-Chair, Judy Day as Secretary, and Anne Dewberry as the Historian. Mariah Lancaster has also been appointed to the Board.
The Center is becoming overwhelmed by the amount of use the food pantry has experienced lately. SEICA operates a food Bank, and Commodities are received once a month in the County. There is a need to possibly consolidate the different programs or work together to feed the community. A possible additional resource that may be available to the programs was identified.
Pope also talked about the ongoing hunt for a chef for the Oregon Trail Center.
The Senior Center and The Oregon Trail Center both were awarded money from the County. Both organizations need the money.
The Council adjourned the meeting as there were no further comments.