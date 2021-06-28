Bear Lake County Fire District has issued a stage 1 fire and fireworks restriction. The Montpelier Fire Department supports them in their efforts to limit wildland fires in our county, as we are in a severe drought condition.
The City of Montpelier falls under a different jurisdiction than the county and fire mitigation falls under the Montpelier City Fire Department and City elected officials. It has been determined by the City fire officials that legal fireworks will be allowed to be sold and used within city limits with the exception of Moose Loop Rd.
State of Idaho legal fireworks consists of fireworks that go no higher than 12 feet in the air and must be stationary on the ground as in a cone.
Illegal fireworks consist of any fireworks that are propelled higher than 12 feet in the air as in rockets, Roman candles, and mortars.
In the event that persons make the decision to shoot illegal fireworks and cause any destruction or damage to property or persons they will be held accountable to legal action.
All fireworks displayed should have adult supervision and firefighting tools such as garden hoses and shovels nearby. Juvenile fireworks usage that results in damage to person or property will be accountable as well their guardians.
The Rotary Club fireworks scheduled for July 3rd at dusk will go on as planned with support from Montpelier Fire Department.
Fire Chief Steve Higgins