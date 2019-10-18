The second board meeting of the Montpelier Community Foundation was held at city hall on Wednesday, October 16.
In attendance were Leslie Tueller, Shane Johnson, Steve Allred, Michelle Higley and Jared Farmer. Charles Horikami was excused due to a prior commitment.
During the financial report, it was noted that the foundation received a $2,000 donation from Maverik Country Stores dedicated to the pickleball installation project at Wells C. Stock Park. The funds had been requested by the local pickleball committee.
Board members prioritized five initial projects to organize over the next year with each requiring volunteers, grants and fund-raising efforts. Projects include forming a beautification committee with an annual budget, renovate and improve the downtown Lions Club Park, identify and implement vacant building improvements, fill empty store fronts with museums, galleries, etc, and plan a fundraising concert.
Discussions were held on each topic. Several guests from the public provided advice on possible downtown building renovation efforts and volunteer development. The board will be using the web site JustServe.org to organize future projects and coordinate community volunteers. The board also adopted supporting the installation of water bottle fill stations at the restrooms in Wells C. Stock Park and at Lions Club Park.
Board member and Bear Lake Arts Council president Jared Farmer informed the board that the council will perform the Agatha Christie play adaptation of “Murder on the Orient Express” at the National Oregon/California Trail Center November 14-16. More information is forthcoming.
Community members wishing to donate time or money to foundation projects may contact any board member.
The next board meeting will be held Wednesday, November 20 at city hall at 6:00 pm immediately prior to the regularly scheduled Montpelier city council meeting.