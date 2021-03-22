While the beloved house cat can be a rewarding companion in the home, too much of any good thing is almost always a problem. While some enjoy the company of cats inside the home, too many are putting their cats outside. During a recent session, the Montpelier City Council discussed the problem of cats outside the home in the City of Montpelier. Spring is a time for flowers, sunshine, and, unfortunately, a calling of animals to procreate. Cats are free-roaming agents that migrate, and they procreate fast. Too many of the cats that are put or left outside are not spayed or neutered and are, therefore, mating as fast as they can. This just creates more cats, which adds to the growing problem that exists. A lot of the Bear Lake Valley is farming land with barns and barn cats. These cats are allowed to live in the barns, and they become more feral. They are not so much pets as they are “mousers” and cats that just roam the farms and fields. These cats multiply quite quickly. They also tend to carry disease. They are usually not fed as well and/or are expected to find their own food and water. However, cats inside the city limits are generally fed by someone, whether it is by their owners or someone else. Too often they are fed by someone other than the person or persons who own them. Unfortunately, when this happens, they don’t stay home and they roam the neighborhoods looking for handouts. If these cats are roaming the neighborhoods, they are more likely to be found by either feral cats or tomcats. This is a problem if they are not spayed or neutered. If you plan to keep your cats outside, the best thing you can do is spay or neuter them. This will keep the cat population from growing. Also, don’t feed cats that are not your own. Feeding cats that are not your own just encourages them to stay out of their own home area. Another good idea is to put a collar on your cats, even if they are going to live outside. That way, people will know the cats belong to someone. And feed your own cats! Even if they live outside, don’t expect someone else to feed them. They belong to you, so it is your responsibility to feed them. That way they will stay home and not wander away looking for food and water. Taking responsibility for your own cats and leaving cats alone that don’t belong to you is important. This will help with the growing cat problem in the area. If we don’t do something now, the problem will only get larger and more out of control. Help Montpelier with its cat problem while the problem can still be helped.
