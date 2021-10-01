Classes of 1959 and 1960. Front: Marilyn Wilcox Shayegi, Linda Stephens Walker, Kay Teuscher Crandall, Colleen Long Jensen, Sandra Erhart Trent, Judy Nicholiasen Hirni, Roberta Bagley Fertig, Elaine Spencer Daines. Middle Row: Gail Gardner Dayton, Carole Bradley Feinauer, Ross Peterson, Richard Dunn, Lonnie Wood, Mike Teuscher, Mike Nelson, Lee Roderick, Jerry Williams. Back Row: Bill Parslow, Bentsen Moss, Steve Pugmire, Marden Phelps, Willy Jenkinson, Richard Anthony, Glay Homer, Nolan Phillips, Spencer Rigby, Rodney Wood. Kent Perkins and Ed Leissering attended the reunion but were not there for the picture.
The Montpelier High School (MHS) classes of 1959 and 1960 joined together for a class reunion in Montpelier on August 28, 2021. The event included a picnic at the Montpelier Stake pavilion at noon followed by a tour of the Montpelier tabernacle. Ross Peterson’s book “Christmas in Montpelier,” was available at the picnic. That evening they had a dinner at the Montpelier Stake Center catered by Justin Hamilton’s employees from Café Sabor in Garden City. Lee Roderick was the MC for a program after dinner which included Linda Walker reading a poem on ageing, Nolan Phillips’ overview of his father’s accomplishments, Kent Perkins’ experiences with hot-air balloons in Albuquerque, Lonnie Wood talking about the wonders of Alaska, Mike Nelson’s story of being run over by a deer, Sara Shayegi (Marilyn Wilcox’s daughter) talking about their family living in Iran. The committee, headed by Lee Roderick, also included Ross Peterson, Elaine Spencer Daines, and Linda Stephens Walker.
