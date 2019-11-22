Board members of the Montpelier Community Foundation met at city hall on Wednesday, October 16 for their monthly board meeting.
In attendance were Leslie Tueller, Shane Johnson, Charles Horikami, Steve Allred and Michelle Higley. Jared Farmer was excused due to being out town.
The only bill paid during the last month was for the new donor recognition sign for the new pickleball courts located at Wells C. Stock Park.
Board membership was a topic of discussion due to the recent Montpelier city council elections. Currently council members Shane Johnson and Steve Allred also serve on the foundation board. With the election of Charles Horikami and Steve Allred to serve on the future council, the foundation would not be able to have three council members serving in January 2020 when Horikami begins his term. Horikami will step down from board membership at the end of December 2019. The board will be submitting several new names to Montpelier Mayor Jared Sharp for potential appointments to the board. Johnson was not up for reelection this year and Allred has been serving as an appointed council member.
The board discussed options for a new Montpelier marketing campaign, the formation of a beautification committee to reinvigorate the downtown and other areas of town and plans for renovating the downtown Lions Club Park. Park upgrades to include water bottle filling stations were also discussed.
Fundraising and grants will be pursued once budgets for various improvement projects are adopted. A community concert and other events are being considered.
Community members wishing to donate time or money to foundation projects may contact any board member.
The next board meeting will be held Wednesday, January 8 at city hall at 6:00 pm immediately prior to the regularly scheduled Montpelier city council meeting.