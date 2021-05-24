Montpelier Idaho South Stake held Seminary Graduation for the Class of 2021 at the Cokeville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Speakers included Eli Linford, Tana Teichert, Keaton Farmer and Janessa Moody. A special musical number was performed by Halsey Grose and Hallie Skinner. Graduates included: Nate Barnes, Ethan Bird, Kallie Brooks, Ammon Halls, Demi Harmon, Harley Harmon, Brookelle Hatch, Abby Johnson, Eli Linford, Addison Lyman, Tyler Moyes, Tana Teichert, Matt Thompson, Nathan Thornock, Cydney Brown, Janessa Moody, Weston Murdock, Whytney Murdock, Rylee Teichert, Halsey Grose, Wyatt Lloyd, Macoy Ream, Hallie Skinner, Keaton Farmer, Shayla Preston, Courtney Wells and Chance Ochsenbein. Congratulations graduates!
