The heat wave we’ve been experiencing didn’t keep eleven women from arriving for Ladies Day on Wednesday, July 28. They formed three teams to play a PJs Scramble. No definition of the scramble was given, but the women were told to keep a regular score and a putt score for the day.
The women — not attired in their PJs (pajamas) by the way — took to the course wrapped in PJ (poor joke) heat, which lasted for the first few holes. Then about halfway through the round the clouds rolled in giving some PJ (perfectly jubilant) relief. We did wonder if we might be doing some PJ (puddle jumping) moves before the round was done, but the rain remained at a PJ (postponed juncture).
Erika and Connie shared a PJ (personal joke) when Erika floored the accelerator of their PJ (private jet) golf cart, and it didn’t move. Oh no! And there’s no key! She pumped the accelerator some more and nothing. Connie reached down and pushed the switch to F (forward), and they were on their way, laughing hysterically as they went. Just so you know — A golf cart goes nowhere in neutral!!!!
As play ended, PJ (presiding judge) Jenny collected the score cards and announced that in today’s scramble – Just Putts Scored!
Jana Hansen, Ruth Nelson, Erika Mecham and Connie Hymas proved to be no PJs (plain janes) as they came in with only 12 putts to claim first place. PJs (para-jumers) Nola Jones, Cyndie Birch, Leslie Talbot and Jody Wood floated into second place. Geri Crawford, Lori Haddock and Rachel Tarbet knew they were accompanied by PJs (putting jinxes) with their 15 putts.
It was a PJ (perfectly jolly – playfully jazzy – pomegranate juice) kind of day.
