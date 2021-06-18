On June 16, seventeen ladies braved the heat to play the game of Mulligan. Each team was given 1 mulligan (do over) hit per hole. The teams Mulligan stewed on each hole the best place to take their extra chance of improving their lie. Re-chip or putt again or a long hit was the question of the day. The five teams were pretty evenly matched with the winning team of Erika Mecham, Rachel Tarbet, and Cindy Raymond scoring 36. Second place went to Cyndie Birch, Janet Dayton, Jeri Crawford, and Linda Arnell with a 37. The other three teams scored a 38. Some mulligan shenanigans happened as one lady lost her ball in a squirrel hole, another tried to putt with a nine iron, and a third tried to hit the maintenance man but got his cart instead. Come join in the fun every Wednesday at 9:30.
