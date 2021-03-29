Members of the ITD maintenance shed from Montpelier in Southeast Idaho were named Safety Team of the Year at the Idaho Transportation Board meeting Feb. 18 as part of the Excellence in Transportation awards. This award recognizes a group of employees who have consistently demonstrated that safety is not just a goal but an imperative. This group has shown a deep commitment to personal safety during the past year and helped to advance ITD’s safety mission.
The nine-member shed was nominated for the award by D5‘s Greydon Wright who oversees maintenance and operations for the district.
“They add reflective tape to make trucks, guardrail, and other items more visible to the traveling motorist, and replace worn-out bolts, flags, and other items before they become a hazard,” Greydon said. “They were also the only maintenance shed in the district to have no unsafe or hazardous conditions noted by the State Building Inspector.
“When the crew sees a hazard, they fix it, before they are even asked!,” he added.
The judges were also effusive in their praise:
• “What a team! They go above and beyond any part of their job. I am impressed that they review crash data to see how they can improve the traveling public experience through their area of responsibility.”
• “The Montpelier Maintenance Team members have clearly demonstrated a commitment to safety, both personally and professionally, so much so that they seem to breathe it! They are constantly innovating and sharing their ideas, positively impacting their district and the traveling public, and are making great strides in advancing ITD’s culture of safety.”