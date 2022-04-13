Council members Steve Allred, Dan Fisher, Bobbi Leonhardt, Quin Pope with Shannon Fox from the Bannock Youth Foundation, Mayor Ted Slivinski, Council members Brady Shultz, Shane Johnson and Frank Vilt from the Juvenile Justice Council, show their support for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Montpelier City Council met Wednesday, April 6. All Council members were in attendance. The Council completed the regular business of the meeting.
The Council approved August 17, 2022, for the 2022-2023 budget hearing.
The Council approved the bid of $92,147.00 for the groundwork and paving of the City Hall Parking lot.
The Council moved to support the April Child Abuse Awareness month proclamation. A framed copy of the proclamation was presented to the city by Frank Vilt from the Juvenile Justice Council and Shannon Fox from the Bannock Youth Foundation. Vilt and Fox both talked about the need for Child Abuse Prevention and the resources available to the community.
Vilt and Fox asked the Council to wear blue on Friday the 8th and all Fridays in April to show their support.
Steve Allred updated the Council on the bids received for the Downtown Revitalization Grant. There was no bid received for a General Contractor, but the Dept of Commerce is looking at acceptable workarounds.
Shane Johnson asked Katie Alleman to report on the Basketball tournament, and she also said that 80 applications were received for Boys Baseball. That number of applications is the biggest turnout Parks and Recs has had for baseball. Details are being completed for the Softball tournament this summer.