Montpelier Planning and Zoning Commission held its first meeting since February of this year. All current members except Lori Haddock were present.
The Commission completed the regular business of the meeting. The Commission heard from Lee Kunz, who is requesting to place an outbuilding on his property. The Commission reviewed City Ordinances that apply to the request. The Commission approved placement of the building with a five-foot setback from the sides and the back of the property.
The Commission is currently short one member, and Bruce Hillman and Connie Wright have completed their term.
The Commission must list potential members with one of those living outside Montpelier in the impact area. The Commission was able to come up with several names they felt would do well on the Commission. The Commission will give the list to Mayor Sharp, and he will make his recommendation to the City Council on the three people he would like to be appointed to the Commission.
Bob Ochseinbein asked in an open discussion about the progress on the subdivision being worked on North 2nd street. When completed, there will be 26 homes there. The subdivision was approved a year ago. The Final Plat has been accepted.
The Commission had no further business and adjourned the meeting.