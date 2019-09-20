The Montpelier Police Department has arrested suspects in connection with the burglary of the Clean and Easy Car Wash in Montpelier. The business was broken in to during the early morning hours of July 10th. Three suspects participated in the crime and stole money, tools and other items after breaking in. They committed other crimes in the area including a car wash in Soda Springs where they were identified by the video surveillance system there. Police developed information and leads which led to the identification and warrant arrest of Brandyn Lynn Amos, 35 of Blackfoot, Idaho and his brother Bryan Charles Amos, 31 of Pingree, Idaho. An arrest warrant for Bobby Lee Henderson, 38 from the Bingham County area has an arrest warrant outstanding.
Brandyn and Bryan have been formally charged with the crime of burglary, a felony in Idaho. Further Bear Lake County Court proceedings are pending and additional criminal charges in neighboring counties will be filed. This investigation has assisted in the clearance of burglaries of other car wash facilities, laundromats and schools in Bannock County.