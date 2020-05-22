Montpelier Police and the Bear Lake County Ambulance Service responded with the Montpelier Fire/Rescue and County Fire units to a traffic collision near 4th and Washington Street in Montpelier on Tuesday May 19th at 8:00 am.
Timothy A Young, 52 of Montpelier was riding his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on 4th Street when Traeden P McPherson, 18 of Paris, Idaho drove out of a parking lot and in to the path of Young. Young tried to avoid the collision but could not and was ejected from the motorcycle upon impact with the McPherson pickup truck.
Several good citizens assisted at the scene and with traffic control afterwards. The road was partially blocked for about an hour. Young was transported by Bear Lake County Ambulance with serious but non life threatening injuries to the hospital. The crash is under investigation by the Montpelier Police Department.
As the weather turns warmer, more motorcycles may be on the roadways and this is a good reminder to be aware and watch closely for these vehicles.
On May 20, 2020 the Montpelier Police responded to a crash at 4th and Washington Street where a semi truck trailer had struck a protective steel post at the corner of the intersection. The post was recently replaced by the Montpelier Street Department after another unidentified driver in a large truck had hit and broken the steel protective post in a hit-and-run crash. It was placed to protect the fire hydrant at the corner.
Today, a person in COL driver's training was in a semi as it turned too sharp and across the curb and in to the post. There was extensive damage to the semi trailer's axles but the post remained without even a dent. Paint transfer and parts of the semi were left behind as the truck was brought to an immediate standstill when it hit the city-installed bright yellow protective post. The driver was apologetic and not injured.
In the early morning hours (around 3 am) on Wednesday May 20th a grey sedan was being driven too fast at the intersection of 7th Street and Webster when it skidded sideways and in to a street sign post. The vehicle left the scene and police are following leads and continuing the investigation. Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to contact the MPD.