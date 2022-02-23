Dan Fisher conducted the Montpelier City Council meeting as Mayor Slivinski could not attend.
The Council completed the regular business of the meeting.
Fire Chief Ed Preston addressed the Council. Preston. Preston told the Council of a Sheriff’s Dept dispatch Center’s project. The Sheriff is asking each entity to help with the project’s cost. Preston wanted the Council to be in the loop on the project. There will be another meeting of the different departments.
Preston asked for approval to get rid of some surplus equipment, and he will complete a list and bring it back for Council approval. The item was tabled until then.
The Council approved Preston’s request to accept the bid for lighting in the bays at the fire Station. Rocky Mountain Watts Smart will cover $2,000 of the $10,000 project.
Montpelier City Police officer Michael Baylock was given The Oath of Office by assistant Clerk Michelle Singleton/ Baylock had many friends and family present to show their support.
The Council read the second reading of Ordinance 612 regarding Winter Excavation on City Rights of Ways.
Shannon Holjeson asked for approval to submit two grants for the City. The first grant is to Blue Cross. The grant is new and will review the project proposed and tell the City how much will be covered if approved. The second grant is for the Fire Station to the Gary Sinise Foundation. The grant is requested funds for a new infrared camera. The old one is 15 years old. The Council approved submitting both grants.
Steve Allred gave the Council reports on the progress of the Montpelier Foundation fundraiser project. He also had Michelle Higley, Chamber of Commerce, information on the upcoming Easter Egg Hunt on April 16 at the Wells C. Stock Park.
Shane Johnson said that there were almost 100 kids who participated in the First and Second-grade basketball for this year. The kids learned a new skill then played a short game each week.
There will be two Basketball tournaments in March, girls, and boys.
The Baseball Tournament in June has opened registration and is already almost full.
Quin Pope and Rick Roberts are working with a construction company to remedy the drainage problem behind the Oregon Trail Center. Hopefully, repairs can happen this spring.
Brady Shultis and Quin Pope are working to help improve the food bank situation and help provide for more people.
Shultis reminded the Council that Animals Need Help is looking for foster homes and adoptive homes for the animals that come into Care.