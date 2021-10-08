BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID, October 5, 2021— Starting October 6, the Montpelier Ranger District of the Caribou Targhee National Forest will implement prescribed burn operations within the St. Charles prescribed fire unit. The unit is approximately 1000 acres.
Ignition will occur between October 6 and October 30, as weather conditions allow.
“The purpose of this activity is to regenerate aspen growth, reduce the risk of a future high-intensity fire, and increase plant diversity more in line with what we expect historically on our landscape,” said Garth Alleman, Bear River Zone Fire Management Officer.
Before burning, firefighters rigorously check weather and wind conditions, and other critical items to ensure they are within the parameters of their prescribed fire plans so operations can be conducted safely with a higher ratio of success.
Smoke will be visible around the valley and will continue for a few days after an ignition depending on the environmental conditions and intensity of the burn. Fire managers will be monitoring weather conditions closely in the days before and during the prescribed fire ignitions. Firefighters will continue to work in the area after ignitions to patrol and manage for public safety.
Local notifications will take place as well as social media postings alerting the public when activities will occur. For more information contact the Montpelier Ranger District office at 208-847-0375 or follow the Caribou- Targhee National Forest Facebook page
