The sky was clear; a gentle breeze was blowing and oldies music filled the air with row after row of cars from the past and a few from now that felt “Out of the future.” People greeted each other, some with just a smile or a wave, some a handshake, some an elbow bump. Masks were seen on some.
The Car Show was an event that came very close to feeling “normal,” something that we haven’t felt for several months.
Montpelier Rotary sponsored the 14th Annual Car Show. With 73 entries coming from as far away as Boise, Id, and Winemucca, NV, there was something for almost everyone.
A great shout-out to all the many people and businesses that donated door prizes for the participants.
This year had some challenges as several of those that have helped year after year chose not to come due to COVID-19 and health concerns, but there were still many familiar faces.
Jim Griglack helped to organize and keep track of entries. I am sure wife Kim helped a lot.
Montpelier Rotary Club was on hand to cook breakfast then lunch with the smell of grilled onions drifting over the crowd.
The final choice for Best of Show was Marvin Rock from Inkom, ID, with his 1969 Chevy Camaro. Local Best of Show went to Doug West of Preston ID, with a 1959 DeSoto Explorer Wagon.
Several of the cars “Cruised Main” Friday night, and it was a fun event for car lovers. I hope you had a chance to enjoy some or all of it.
If helping with the car show is something you might be interested in, please contact a member of the Rotary. We will be glad to have your help.