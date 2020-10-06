Montpelier Rotary members have been busy in the last few weeks. Montpelier Rotary was able to apply for a Rotary Grant that allowed us to add one more feature to the Adams Park dog park. Rotary was able to add an overhead awning to one of the benches at the park. The shelter will help protect from sun, rain, or snow.
Several of the Rotary members built the shelter and were able to get it finished before the weather turned bad.
Rotary Club is a worldwide network with over a million members who are committed to working together toward a wide array of solutions. Rotary includes more than 35,000 clubs around the world, and its members are dedicated to helping others solve problems, promote peace, support education, and help local communities prosper.
Montpelier Rotary Club has done many projects over the years to help improve our community. The pavilion at Adams Park was also done by the Rotary Club. As well as the Frisbee golf course at Wells C. Stock Park.
Rotary picks up the Christmas trees in January and hosts an exchange student.
With fewer and fewer people getting involved in service clubs, the Lions Club was no able to sustain a club. The Rotary Club was able to pick up several of the long time projects such as Radio Days and the Fourth of July fireworks and chuckwagon breakfast. The Club is always looking for more members.
If you would like to be involved in Rotary or know more, please let a Rotary member know. Dennis Duehren is the current present. Rotary meets every Wednesday at the Community Center at noon.