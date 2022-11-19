rose

Officer Clifton Rose receives his oath of office, administered by Leslie Tueller.

 Charlie Wagner

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Montpelier added a veteran police officer to its ranks at the city council meeting on Nov. 16.

Clifton Rose, who emigrated from Huntington Beach to southeast Idaho with his family, had a lengthy career with the Los Angeles Police Department before escaping California.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.