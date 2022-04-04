The City of Montpelier will be the home of a new temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Church President Russell M. Nelson announced on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
He made the announcement at the end of the Sunday afternoon session of the Church’s April general conference. Montpelier was one of 17 cities worldwide where new temples were announced.
In his remarks during the day’s conference sessions, President Nelson spoke of the need for members to keep themselves active and constantly moving forward in their spiritual development. Immediately preceding President Nelson’s closing remarks, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke of the necessity of spiritual momentum to keep lives in balance while meeting many competing demands. In announcing the new temples, President Nelson said, “Positive spiritual momentum increases as we worship in the temple and grow in our understanding of the breadth and depth of blessings we receive there.” He added. “I plead with you to counter worldly ways by focusing on the eternal blessings of the temple. Your time there brings blessings for eternity.”
The Church did not specify a location for the Montpelier Temple or suggest timing for a groundbreaking. But an announcement from city leaders noted that over the past couple of years the Church has acquired the site of the old Montpelier City Hall and demolished the building. Two alleys adjacent to the property have been vacated by the city. Five homes adjacent to the site were purchased, and four have been torn down. The fifth will be moved, an announcement from the city said.
“The new temple announcement will serve as an additional economic development impetus for the city’s efforts to redevelop the downtown business district,” the statement from the city added.
The temple in Montpelier will be the ninth in the state of Idaho. Other temples in the state are at Twin Falls, Boise, Burley, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg, and Rexburg North.
Other cities where new temples will be built include: Wellington, New Zealand; Brazzaville, Republic of Congo; Barcelona, Spain; Birmingham, United Kingdom; Cusco, Peru; Maceió, Brazil; Santos, Brazil; San Luis, Potosí, Mexico; Mexico City Benemérito, Mexico; Tampa, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee; Cleveland, Ohio; Wichita, Kansas; Austin, Texas; Missoula, Montana; and Modesto, California.
With the new temples announced on Sunday, the Church will have 282 temples across the world operating, under construction, or announced.