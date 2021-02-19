Montpelier City Council held its regular meeting on February 17. Dan Fisher ran the meeting as Council chair due to Mayor Sharp not being present. Sharp and Shane Johnson were absent.
After the meeting's regular business, the Council heard from Kathy Ray, the Executive Director for Four County Alliance of SE Idaho. Ray updated the Council on the current financial assistance money for COVID relief. She reviewed several of the projects that she had been able to do for the area. She outlined several other programs that may help business owners. This money is unique as it goes directly to the business owner instead of a government entity.
The Council then heard from Steve Sparks. Sparks owns land just North of Montpelier and was requesting to hook to the City water system. Because Sparks' property is not within the city limits and connecting to the system would not benefit the City, the request was denied.
The Council tabled adopting the International Building Code until Davidson can appear at the meeting.
Connie Wright from the Planning and Zoning board appeared to tell the Council that P and Z approved the request for a conditional use permit on Jacob Skinner's property on N Eight Street to build a four-place townhouse dwelling. Skinner gave the Council further information on the project. The Council followed the P & Z recommendations and approved the permit.
The Council approved the request for a public hearing on March 14 to vacate the alleyway between the former Marden Phelps resident and the vacant lot on North Fifth Street.
The Council was then polled for any further comments or concerns.
Steve Allred gave an update on the City's grant for help with the downtown revitalization. The City has been asked for some further addendums; this does not mean they will receive the grant, but they are still being considered. They should know the outcome by April.
Allred also had Michelle Higley report on the Chamber of Commerce brochure that is being designed.
The Chamber may qualify for a grant to help produce the brochure highlighting Montpelier and the surrounding area for tourists that visit the area.
Dan Fisher had nothing to report as the Regional Commission has not met recently. Bobbi Leonhardt has not been to any meetings due to COVID but reported the City Fire Department has been able to train with the County Fire Department in the old city hall. The current owner permitted the Departments to use the building for training that is often hard to get without a fire in a structure.
Quinn Pope reported he had met with the Senior Center and they have their bakery complete and are enjoying it. The Center has some funds left after the project and can have protective sheeting installed behind the cabinets to prevent water damage. This project will be a good improvement for the Center.
Pope could not attend the Oregon Trail Center board meeting but will have an update for the next Council meeting.
Pope reminded the Council of the Friends of the NRA banquet on Feb. 27 at the Bird Farm. Quinn expressed appreciation to Search and Rescue and Sheriff Heslington for the use of the building.
Ted Slivinski had nothing further to report. He said the All-Star Tournaments for the Youth Basketball would be happening soon, but this is the brief period that Parks and Recs are slow. They are receiving several information requests about the summer Baseball Tournaments. The Tournaments are scheduled and expected to go forth. Rick Roberts gave an update on the lights on the overpass. Rocky Mountain Power owns the lights and can do the LED updates. Steve Allred asked if the lights at the intersection of Washington and 8th could be added to the update as these lights also need updating. Roberts will check to see if this is possible.
The Council moved to adjourn the meeting.