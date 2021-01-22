In a Nov. 13, 1896, local newspaper, someone wrote, “We wonder that some capitalists don’t build an ice skating rink in Montpelier. There would be a billion dollars in the scheme and the people are eager for some such to pass the winter evenings."
Montpelier did eventually build an ice skating rink. In the Bear Lake County News on Nov. 10, 1926, it states that in a regular meeting of the Parent Teachers Association, Dr. G. F. Ashley reported an ice rink had been built just north of the Oregon Trail monument (which was moved to the new Oregon Trail Museum many years later), which was located on the northeast corner of Washington and 3rd Streets. The rink was 35 feet by 225 feet in size (30,000 sq. ft.) and was reported to be ready for use as soon as the weather became sufficiently cold to freeze the ice.
As you can see from the picture above, and as reported in the text below it, "There's always a good time at the rink..." Young and old alike took full advantage of the facilities unexcelled in the Rocky Mountains. The rink was well kept, had a shelter cabin, a public address system, adequate parking space, and there was no charge for any of the services or to skate.
Montpelier continued to build ice skating rinks for its citizens. In 1934, a skating rink was constructed by Montpelier City on the lot of the athletic park adjoining the Washington School building.
In a Montpelier Examiner article dated Dec. 13, 1934, it stated, “From now on the youngsters and oldsters, too, will have a delightful place to enjoy skating without having to go out into the country for the pleasure. It is expected that wood will be contributed by the high school boys so that at night a goodly sized fire can be had, both for exhibition and warmth. The park seats are close by and everything will be made convenient for those who wish to engage in the sport. This is one of the things that the city has needed for many years, and we are glad to state that it has been provided.”
In 1958, Block 10, where the Washington School sat, was relinquished to the city of Montpelier. At that time, Wells C. Mayor Stock created an advisory committee to draw up plans for the land, including plantings, playground area, and a possible future pool, skating pond, picnic area, and game areas.
After that, trees were planted, baseball diamonds were put in, and a picnic shelter and playground equipment were installed. Winter skating was provided in an embanked pond bordering North 4th Street. Winter caretakers were employed to flood the pond and man the cabin for the "comfort and convenience of skaters," according to a March 4, 1965, News Examiner article.
Also according to that article, "Montpelier [then] had a city park of which any community of comparable size may well be proud." They figured it would become even better; "largely through the enthusiastic and farsighted leadership and drive of Mayor Wells C. Stock."
In fact, in a City Council meeting just after the 10-acre plot was acquired by the city, they officially named it the "Wells C. Stock Park" in recognition of Mayor Stock's "selfless dedication toward improvement of city and recreational facilities.
The ice skating rink has had its ups and downs and has been used and not used over the years.
However, today the ice skating rink at the Wells C. Stock Park is being flooded, frozen, groomed, and is open to the public. The flood lights are on in the evenings until 10 p.m. to light the pond for everyone's safety and enjoyment.