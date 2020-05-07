A special meeting of the Bear Lake County Commissioners was held May 5, 2020. All of the commissioners were present.
The move to the new courthouse was discussed, and it was mentioned that because of COVID-19, there have been some supply and trucking issues. Therefore, the move has been pushed back to June.
Commissioner Rex Payne then spoke about phone calls he has recently had with Mary Ann at the Extension Office. The 4-H has some programs they want to get started, one being on May 18 and the other on May 19. There were some programs such as an older women’s group, an archery group, and a horse-riding group who also want to get started with activities.
High school graduation for the 2020 Bear Lake High School seniors was then discussed. It has been decided that graduation will be held at the Bear Lake County Fairgrounds on May 29. Chairman Vaughn Rasmussen has spoken with the Health Department regarding this, and they have given the “okay.” It is the plan to have parents in cars watching the graduates on the grandstand. The Governor sent guidelines for them to follow, including no out-of-state participants.
Several businesses in the area want to start opening. The Senior Center will be opening June 17, while the Oregon Trail Center will be opening July 1. Those openings will happen as long as everything goes as planned and there are no “spikes” in the virus.
Opening of the courthouse was discussed as well. A motion was made that the courthouse will stay locked and that visitors will be allowed by appointment only. This decision was made based on the fact that the hallway is so small there is no way for people to maintain the six-foot distance rule; there is no way to “social distance.” The offices will be getting poly-glass shields soon. However, until then, the courthouse won’t open. The shields have been ordered, but they don’t have a date that they will arrive. Until then, customers who make an appointment to come in must wear masks. This was part of the motion.
Chairman Rasmussen then spoke about “Rebound Idaho.” Some businesses want to open even though it isn’t time yet. He spoke about the fact that if they don’t follow the orders given, there may be consequences.
Also, with the Cares Act, some businesses, even those who are self-employed, may have an opportunity to get some reimbursement and/or claim money if they apply.
Chairman Rasmussen then stated that he appreciates the citizens of Bear Lake County. He said that we here in Idaho have “common sense.” Even though we have been asked to self-isolate and to follow the social distancing rule, we can still go out and take walks and get fresh air, and he recommends that we do so. He says, “Just be smart about it.”
Sheriff Bart Heslington quickly referenced the Virtual Town Hall Meeting Paris would be holding that evening.
The meeting was then adjourned.