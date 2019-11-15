Funeral services for Murita Ruth Hoffman will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel.
Interment will follow at Summit Ridge Cemetery. Visitation has been scheduled for Sunday afternoon from 3-5 p.m. at Ertel Chapel.
Ruth was born on August 20, 1935 in Dingle, Idaho the daughter of David Cyril and Murita Ellen (Keetch) Humpherys. She passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Vista Grande Inn Nursing Home at the age of 84.
Surviving Ruth are her children, Kathie Ledford, Vernon Hoffman, and Wesley Hoffman all of Cortez; her sisters, Bobby Higley of Montpelier, Idaho, Pat Rallison (Sam) of Preston, Idaho, by her sister-in-law, Larna Humpherys of Paris, Idaho; by five grandchildren, Mitchell & Amanda Hoffman, Monique & Derek Alvarez, Dylan Hoffman & Molly Greenlee, Cecillia Ledford, and Natasha & Keegan Kaiser; and six great-grandchildren, Jocelynn Ledford, Caitlynn Mayall, Connor Hoffman, Sam Alvarez, Grant Alvarez and Beatrix Hoffman; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, C.R. Hoffman; her great-granddaughter, Nina Alvarez; and two brothers and two sisters.
Ruth assisted her husband, C.R. Hoffman, in the management of their last business together, B&H Building Supply. They owned the business from 1973 to 1995. They had owned numerous businesses prior to that including two gas stations, and a roller-skating rink. Ruth worked at the Ponderosa Restaurant in Dolores when it opened. She worked there off and on for many years and finished her last years there, after B & H was sold.
Ruth dedicated her life to her family, her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She was active in all of their lives as much as she could be. She will be missed by all of her family and many, many friends.
Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home.