It is with deep sadness that our family announces the passing of our Husband, Father, Grandfather and friend of many, Murray Thomas Sneddon, age 72 on January 18, 2020.
Murray was born on March 10, 1947 to T. R. and Dorothy Lee McKee Sneddon in Montpelier, Idaho. Murray attended schools in Montpelier as well as The University of Utah, graduating with a Bachelors in English and finishing four years in the ROTC program. After graduation Murray volunteered to serve our country., went to Supply Core school, and joined the United States Navy. In 1969 he served in the Vietnam War where he worked as Supply Officer on the hospital ship U.S.S. Sanctuary. Murray was awarded several medals of honor and eventually earned the rank of Lieutenant. He received an Honorable discharge in 1971.
While attending The University of Utah he met Susan Ollinger. On May 28, 1971 they were married in Newport, Rhode Island. After Murray was discharged from the United States Navy he returned to Montpelier, Idaho to take over the family business still known today as Bear Lake Motor. Murray owned and operated Bear Lake Motor successfully for 49 years. Together Murray and Susan made their home in Montpelier Idaho, having three daughters, Heather Mary, Heidi Ruth and Penny Lynn.
Murray lived a very honorable life. His character was genuine and authentic. He was well known in the community and had lifelong friends both locally and afar. Murray was a very loyal friend known for being the “ultimate giver”. Murray was very kind and thoughtful. He loved doing things for others. He never did anything for the credit but just out of the goodness of his heart. Murray spent many years on the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Board. He served as Chairman for five of those years where he was instrumental in the creation of the Hospital Foundation Board, which has raised over six million dollars to date to improve the lives of so many. Murray had a personality like none other. His signature humor, once discovered and appreciated, was unique and entertaining. He was very quick with his words, sometimes catching people off guard or just being a good-natured handful with his “Murrayism’s’”.
Family was very important to Murray. We all looked forward to family gatherings during the summer at the “Lake House” on Bear Lake. You would often find Murray and Suzi putting thousands of miles on their bikes in the summer months. Murray was also an accomplished skier. He and Suzi were passionate when it came to powder and you would often find them on the slopes at Targhee and enjoying their home with family in Driggs. No matter where we were, we all knew that if Murray was around there was going to be an amazing meal. Murray was an outstanding cook! He was able to pass all these loves in life down to his children and grandchildren. Murray was a family man and was very proud of his daughters and their family’s.
Murray and Suzi travelled the world together. They enjoyed many adventures with lifelong friends including friends made while Murray served on the Ford Advertising board. Murray loved to tell stories about the lazy days at the Greys River growing up with Cousin Freddy. Floating the Snake River with the Cottles and working on the ranch with Bob Adams. He was a very smart man; Murray had a keen memory for facts, believed in education and loved a good book.
Murray is preceded in death by his parents “Bud” & Dorothy Sneddon, his sister Ann Sneddon Lear. He is survived by his wife Susan Ollinger Sneddon, Daughters, Heather (Mike) Dirham (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan), Heidi (Matt) Fluegge (Wenatchee, Washington), and Penny (Peter) Sneddon-Stirling (Vancouver, British Columbia) and ten grandchildren, Kylie Dirham (Andy Hohwieler), Braxton Dirham, Mason Dirham, Ben Fluegge, Jack Fluegge, Luke Fluegge, Gibson Fluegge, Vivienne Stirling, Elliott Stirling and Alexander Stirling.
We are heart broken that our husband and dad is no longer with us but we all feel so fortunate to carry a small piece of him in our hearts forever. We love you dad.
A memorial Service will be announced at a later date