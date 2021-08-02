A perennial question arises for many regarding ownership of that wonderful commodity called “the beach” around Bear Lake. While there is never dispute that North Beach or the Utah State Marina is “ours” in terms of ownership by the State of Idaho or Utah and that makes the areas available for the enjoyment of all for fee until no more boats, cars or canopies can be accommodated on any given day, some have creatively claimed new theories of ownership in other areas adjacent to the Caribbean blue waters.
Addressing ownership and use requires understanding of two factors – private and public property. To make it easy, two imaginary but adjacent properties will serve as examples. Property 1 is owned by Mary and Property 2 is owned by John. Mary is an upstanding member of the community and her family has owned the property for four generations so they have a “generational” knowledge of their neighbors and their house is about 100 years young with attendant memories of the grandparents’ gatherings and cousins playing in the yard. John is likewise a familiar but more recent community member with a newly-built home for his growing family to enjoy and where they are making their own memories.
Mary has a pretty good idea where the high water mark lies below her property and she understands that boundary somewhat coincides with the end of her private property. She believes from that point to the water is public property and, wherever the lake level is in any given year, any sand or reeds between the two are fair game for anyone who happens to wander by along the lake shore and into the water. Mary and family have seen strangers and friends arrive there from all directions, whether via water craft or land-based vehicles and even on foot occasionally.
John ascribes to the theory that his private property lines extend to the water, wherever the lake level may be this year or next. In the past, it may have been that private property ended at a fluctuating high water mark, but that law changed and he now has the ability to groom and protect the lake shore for his and his family’s private enjoyment. John has embarked on a concerted effort to block encroachment by anyone onto the lakeshore area by placing furniture or equipment along his lot line and by explaining his ownership to anyone he encounters overstepping that boundary.
Who has the right of it – Mary or John?
Bear Lake County Sheriff Heslington and the Idaho Corps of Engineers representative agree that Mary takes the prize this time. Private property ends with the owner’s deed parameters. In many cases, deeds match the high water mark though that is not always the case and could end at another location. From the deeded lot line adjacent to the lake to and into the water is public property. That means it is “ours” and owned by the State of Idaho or the State of Utah. When citizens access the beach through legal means (through permission across private property or through a public beach, as examples), they can use and traverse the lakeshore. All of it. As long as they do not abuse that public property and as long as they do not encroach on private property.
Is it sometimes difficult to tell the difference between private and public property? It can be. Use caution and common sense. As a general rule, if there is a stretch of sand present and the lake appears to wash over it most of the time, it is likely public property.