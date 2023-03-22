b

Busker in Dublin, Ireland, in 2011.

 Newfoundlandguy/CC by 4.0

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Last week I wrote about St. Patrick, and in keeping with the Irish theme I had the privilege of interviewing a first-generation Irish lady. The neat thing about this is I have known of her since 1978, and most recently reconnected through our mutual church, Living Word Fellowship.

Eileen Dowling Evans has lived in Bear Lake since 1978. She had moved from California to Wyoming, then to Bear Lake. She knew this was where she wanted to settle. The interesting part of her story begins with her father.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.