Last week I wrote about St. Patrick, and in keeping with the Irish theme I had the privilege of interviewing a first-generation Irish lady. The neat thing about this is I have known of her since 1978, and most recently reconnected through our mutual church, Living Word Fellowship.
Eileen Dowling Evans has lived in Bear Lake since 1978. She had moved from California to Wyoming, then to Bear Lake. She knew this was where she wanted to settle. The interesting part of her story begins with her father.
Patrick Joseph Dowling was born in 1904 in County Laois, Ireland. I might note that when St. Patrick came to Ireland, the counties were ruled by pagan kings and the language was Gaelic. By the time Eileen’s father came to America as a teenager, Ireland was mainly Catholic and they had a parliament. Patrick had saved enough money to come to New York, but was unable to secure work and migrated to San Francisco, California. He began working by making railroad ties for one cent a day!
After working for about 20 years, he made a trip back to Ireland. This is where he met his wife to be: Maureen Delaney, born in 1925 in Ireland.
Interestingly Maureen had become a nurse and worked in England during the second World War. She had enjoyed her nursing years and after the war returned home for a visit. Apparently the couple met at a mutual friend’s home, and Patrick asked her to marry him and come to America. Coming to America was what they did. Both legal immigrants, they made their home in San Francisco. They had six children, one boy and five girls. Patrick owned a grocery store, became a real estate broker and was active in politics. According to Eileen, her father loved America and knew what a privilege it was to come here and build his dream. Every day he would raise and lower the American flag along with the green, white and gold St. Patrick’s flag. He loved Ireland and loved America. He always said, “I am 100% Irish and 100% American.”
Patrick built the Irish Culture Center in San Francisco in 1975. It is still flourishing today. When they used to have the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the city, afterward a celebration with food and dancing was held at the Center. The Center still has a dinner today. It has a restaurant, and a library which was dedicated to Patrick J. Dowling. In fact he wrote two books about the Irish culture and America. One is titled California...the Irish Dream; the other is Irish Californians: Historic, Benevolent, Romantic. Patrick died at age 94 and his wife Maureen, now 97, still resides in their home in San Francisco.
Eileen shared that during the dark ages when bibles were being destroyed, the Irish kept them hidden so they were salvaged for us to have today. At her father’s Center there is a vast amount of information on the many ways the Irish contributed to the growth of America. If in San Francisco, check out the Center. Patrick and his family may have been new to America, but they cherished the privilege they had to be able to live and be citizens in the USA!
So with that, God Bless America. And “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
