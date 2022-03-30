April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. In 2008, the pinwheel was introduced as a National symbol to emphasize the existence of child abuse. Since 2008, Pinwheels for Prevention Campaigns have raised awareness of the seriousness of child abuse in our communities throughout America. It is imperative for everyone to provide a safe, stable environment for our children.
Throughout Bear Lake County, colorful pinwheels have been placed in prominent locations to remind our communities about child abuse. We are reminded that we must always create positive childhood experiences for all of our children. Child abuse and neglect prevention is a year round and lifelong goal.
We want our children to grow up healthy and happy. As a community we can help provide positive experiences so our children can succeed and accomplish many great things.
Adverse childhood experiences (ACES’s) increase the risk for permanent damage to a child’s overall physical and physiological development. There are resources that anyone can access that address the issues of abuse and neglect and that deal with recognizing the dangers of ACES’s. Some studies have shown that a child in the womb can be harmed by hearing arguing and fighting.
Often times it has been found that child abuse and neglect is multi generational. That is why it is very important to identify what child abuse and neglect is, so that assistance can be provided to individuals and the family involved. The resources include webinars, videos, printed materials and telephone numbers of important organizations that are available to help, especially during a crisis.
There are ten ways to help prevent child abuse. We all can make a difference in a child’s
life.
1. Be a loving and nurturing parent. Children need to know that they are special, loved and very capable of following their dreams.
2. Help a friend, neighbor, or relative. Being a parent isn’t easy. Offer a helping hand to take care of the children and to give the parent(s) a break.
3. Help Yourself. When the big and little problems of your everyday life pile up to the point that you feel overwhelmed and out of control, take time out. Don’t take it out on your kids.
4. If your baby cries, don’t shake your baby. Shaking Baby Syndrome can kill your baby. It can be frustrating to hear your baby cry. Learn what to do; ask for help.
5. Get involved in your community. Ask your community leaders, clergy, library and schools to develop services to meet the needs of healthy children and families.
6. Help develop parenting resources at your local library.
7. Promote programs in school that will teach the children, as well as, parents and teachers about prevention strategies to promote a safe environment and to abolish bullying.
8. Monitor your child’s television watching. Violent programs and videos do harm your children. Know their cell phone contacts. Ask questions.
9. Volunteer at or form a local anti-child abuse prevention organization. You can call 1- 800 CHILDREN
10. Report suspected abuse if you have believed a child has been or may be a victim of abuse. If you suspect an issue, you may contact the Bear Lake Sheriffs Department or the Montpelier Police Department and file a report. As a warning however, never knowingly file a false report.
Prevent Child Abuse America is the nation’s oldest and largest organization committed to preventing child abuse and neglect before it happens. They promote programs and resources supported by science that enable kids, families and communities to thrive-today, tomorrow, and for generations in the future.
District Six of the Juvenile Justice Council, which includes Bear Lake County, is also a valuable source for training and programs that assist families. The goal of the Council is to provide assistance before a child becomes fully involved in the criminal justice system. Contact District Six Vice Chairman, Frank Vilt, at (208) 540-0423 for information about available resources or if you might be interested in becoming a member of the council.
Preventing, identifying and responding to early adversity are one of the most important things that we can do to promote a favorable impact to improve our community’s well-being with regard to preventing child abuse and neglect.