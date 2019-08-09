Does everyone love a cool, sweet, tasty Creamsicle? Have you ever heard of National Creamsicle Day? Well, National Creamsicle Day will be observed August 14! This is a day for everyone to stop and enjoy this refreshing summertime orange and vanilla treat. The News-Examiner is also celebrating this exciting day and invites you to come to our store for a flavorful Creamsicle, on us, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. You can come in any day from the 14-21st.
National Creamsicle Day is observed annually. “Creamsicle” is a brand name of an ice cream treat consisting of vanilla ice cream on a Popsicle stick coated with an exterior of flavored ice cream. The original flavor was orange, but now it comes in many other flavors and can be enjoyed the whole year round.
Following are a couple of Creamsicle recipes for you to try!
Three Ingredient Low-Fat Creamsicle Cake
1 box (15.25 oz) White Cake Mix
1 container (6 oz) non-fat Greek yogurt, plain
1 cup orange juice
Freshly grated orange zest, optional
Powdered sugar, optional
In a large mixing bowl, combine cake mix, Greek yogurt and orange juice. Include the zest of one orange, if desired. Pour batter into a greased 8x8-inch square pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-33 minutes. Slice into nine pieces. Garnish with a dusting of powdered sugar and orange peel, if desired.
Orange Creamsicle Cupcakes
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp baking soda
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 cup salted butter , softened
1 cup granulated sugar
1½ Tbsp finely grated orange zest(from about 1 1/2 oranges)
2 large eggs
3/4 cup heavy cream (if you want a lighter texture use half and half)
1/4 cup fresh orange juice
1 1/2 tsp orange extract
1 tsp vanilla extract
Vanilla Buttercream Frosting*
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt, set aside. In a large mixing bowl, using an electric hand mixer set on medium-high speed, blend together butter, granulated sugar and orange zest until pale and fluffy, about 3-4 minutes. Mix in eggs one at time, blending until combined after each addition. Measure out cream into a liquid measuring cup, stir in orange juice, orange extract and vanilla extract. With hand mixer set on low speed and working in three separate batches, blend in flour mixture alternating with cream mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture and mixing just until combined after each addition. Divide batter among 14 paper lined muffin cups, filling each cup 3/4 full. Bake in preheated oven 23-25 minutes, rotating muffin tins once halfway through baking, until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Remove from oven and allow to cool several minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool. Cool completely then frost with Vanilla Buttercream Frosting and garnish with a small orange slice if desired (just before serving). Store in an airtight container at room temperature.