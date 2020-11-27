The Cokeville High School National Honor Society collected 46 boxes for the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child. Boxes were distributed to the oldest child in each family at Cokeville High School and families were asked to fill the shoe boxes with small gifts for children and then return them to the high school. Janessa Moody, Vice-President over Service, collected the boxes from the high school and then delivered them to Afton, Wyoming where they will then be taken to the regional headquarters for distribution around the world to children for Christmas. Thank you to everyone who was able to help this year either in filling a box or donating money.
National Honor Society collects Christmas shoe boxes for children around the world
- Jan Moody
