Throughout philosophical history, many have tried to define what a natural right is. For some philosophers these rights come just by the very nature of existing, for some, they come from God. Here, I am not going to look at where they come from, I am instead going to look at what ones I believe are actually natural rights (it will take a couple articles to get to this point though). As one definition puts it, “Natural rights are those that are not dependent on the laws or customs of any particular culture or government, and so are universal and inalienable.”
In the Declaration of Independence it says, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Breaking this down a little bit the Founding Fathers agreed that there were unalienable rights, rights that the government can’t take away.
They believed that there were several rights, yet only listed three: Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. This of course means they believed that there were more and when the US Constitution was amended in 1791 it added several rights to those already listed. Then the 9th Amendment clarified that the list wasn’t complete: “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
Some organizations have attempted to list these rights, one of the most popular versions is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights set forth by the United Nations. Not everyone agrees with their version of the rights. For example, “everyone has the right to work,” to me that implies that a person who wants a job must be given one, and that of course means that a person has to give a job to an employee that they don’t want. I disagree with that. There is wording in some of the other rights that implies things that I also disagree with.
One thing that I find interesting is that the more common phrase during the writing of the Declaration of Independence was “Life, Liberty, and Property.” Jefferson and others felt that property wasn’t a right, but the pursuit of property was. To make a broader right, they called it the pursuit of happiness. It was this pursuit of happiness that made me start to question what are called natural rights. I have spent a significant amount of time thinking about what are classified as natural rights, the language used to describe those rights, and the inherent flaws of using language to try and list and describe those rights.
I believe that when we try to list rights, we by nature limit our rights. The more complicated we make our definition of rights, the more we place strangles on our own natural rights and put in place violations of other person’s natural rights. The right to work above being an example of that.
Going back to the definition of rights, rights are not “dependent,” and rights are “universal and inalienable.” Dependent means required by something else, in my mind, meaning that you have it from day 1. Universal means applicable to all, in my mind, meaning that if one person has it, then all people should have it. Inalienable means unable to be taken away from or given away by the possessor, meaning that if you have it, it cannot be taken away or given away.
So I agree with Jefferson when he didn’t put property as a right because it doesn’t meet our 3 criteria. Right to property is dependent on your obtaining it, it is not something that you have from day 1, because on day 1 you own nothing. Right to property is not universal, because if it were, then everyone would own something on day 1. Right to property is not inalienable it can be taken away, in fact in order to have property you must get it from someone else, who got it from someone else, who got it from someone else, who eventually far enough back, took it away.
The right to own property is little better, a person doesn’t have the right to own property because at day 1 you own nothing and everything that you gain was at one point taken at the harm of another. It is only through societal agreements that ownership is established and maintained, so right to property and the right to own property are not natural rights, but legal rights (something that we will talk about later).
