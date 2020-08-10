On Wednesday, August 5th, Idaho Business for Education (IBE) held Close the Divide Day to collect computers for students who don’t have them and may find themselves in a remote-learning environment during the 2020-21 school year.
IBE collected nearly 1,300 computers at its 47 drop-off locations across the state. More than 100 volunteers staffed the Close the Divide Day drop-off locations in Sandpoint, Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, Lewiston, Moscow, Grangeville, Twin Falls, Pocatello, Idaho Falls and in eight locations in Ada and Canyon Counties.
IBE also collected nearly $20,000 in cash donations which can be used to buy computers, or internet service for students who do not have these learning tools at home.
“IBE is so grateful for the generosity of the many Idahoans who donated computers and money to our Close the Divide Day,” said IBE President and CEO Rod Gramer. “We are also very grateful for all the volunteers who gave up much of their day and braved near-triple digit temperatures to staff our drop-off locations. When students are in need, you can always count on the people of Idaho to step up and help.”
A State Board of Education survey shows that nearly 200,000 students don’t have a computer at home and another 30,000 do not have internet service.
“Close the Divide Day was truly a community effort, but there is still so much work to be done,” Gramer said. “Our Close the Divide campaign will continue until school starts in September. If you want to help, there is still time to do so.”
Close the Divide was sponsored by STCU, the Innovia Foundation, Albertsons, KTVB, KREM, Intermountain Gas, Idaho Central Credit Union, Sparklight, the Idaho Press, and the Garrigan Lyman Group.