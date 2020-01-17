The Bear Lake County School Board District 33 held it's regular meeting on Jan 14. After the ordinary business of the meeting, new board members were sworn in by Clerk Annette Crane.
The newly elected board members are Kendal Roberts, who served a short appointed term before being elected to the board, and Richard Smart.
The board then re-organized the board. Angie Grunig was nominated and elected to be the Chairman of the board, and the nominated Vice-Chairman is Kendall Roberts. The Clerk is Annette Crane and Treasure is Joey Probst.
The board then approved the meeting dates for 2020 with the exception of November. That meeting will be held on November 17 due to a state meeting the week before that the board members need to attend.
The board then made assignments for committees. Kendal Roberts and Richard Smart are assigned to the Financial records, Angie Grunig and Colby Romrell are on the Sick Bank Committee, and Paul Alleman and Colby Romrell are back up for the Education Foundation.
There were no public members asked to be heard at the meeting.
The rest of the meeting was to implement the following policies. A new policy #7409 is dealing with entering into a professional services contract with design professionals, Construction managers, and Professional land Surveyors. New Policy #7409 is dealing with the acquisition of real and personal property.
Revised policy #4120 Uniform Grievance Procedure, Revised policy #5250 Certificated Staff Grievances, and policy #5750 Employing Retired Teachers and Administrators were all were approved.
The meeting was then adjourned. For more information, please visit www.blsd.net, or call the district offices at 208-945-289.